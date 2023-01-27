HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th.
HOYA Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $142.32.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
