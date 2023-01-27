HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $142.32.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. HOYA had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.