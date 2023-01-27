HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.62

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and traded as high as $109.36. HOYA shares last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 18,432 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.43.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 24.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

