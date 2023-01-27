Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BOSSY remained flat at $13.15 on Friday. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

