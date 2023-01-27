Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,916,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock opened at $499.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.46 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

