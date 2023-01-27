i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. i3 Verticals makes up about 2.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 75,819 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 50,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.32. 6,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.