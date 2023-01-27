IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.50.

NYSE IEX opened at $234.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

