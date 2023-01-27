IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IDOX Stock Performance
LON:IDOX opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.41 million and a PE ratio of 6,500.00. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 56.40 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.11 ($0.87).
IDOX Company Profile
