IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IDOX Stock Performance

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.41 million and a PE ratio of 6,500.00. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 56.40 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.11 ($0.87).

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

