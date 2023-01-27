IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

TSE IGM opened at C$41.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.5799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.37%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

