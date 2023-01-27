Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.44. 86,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

