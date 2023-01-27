Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.48 and last traded at $58.80. Approximately 1,103,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 814,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Inari Medical Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,395,073.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,008,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,689.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,913. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

