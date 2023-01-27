Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $41.41 Average PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.41.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($46.20) to €47.40 ($51.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Infineon Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $36.83 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
