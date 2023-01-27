Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $41.41 Average PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($46.20) to €47.40 ($51.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $36.83 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.