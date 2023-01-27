Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.75.

INGR opened at $102.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. Analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

