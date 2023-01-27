Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 69.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $192.06 million and $105.59 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00011388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 69.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00401876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,492.14 or 0.28206271 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00587227 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

