Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $179.00 at BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

