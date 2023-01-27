Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Up 0.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 1,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.