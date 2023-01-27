Insider Buying: ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer Acquires 28,750 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$167,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 618,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,603,505.51.
ECN Capital Trading Down 1.4 %
TSE:ECN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.89. 185,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,931. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.16 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.30. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.29.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.35.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
