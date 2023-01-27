Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

TCBI traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.87. 383,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,173. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

