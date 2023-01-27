Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 8,336 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CRNX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. 653,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.