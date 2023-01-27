Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 8,336 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. 653,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.