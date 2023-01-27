Insider Selling: Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moog Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOG-A traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,313 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

