Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 53,472 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $707,434.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,222.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 26th, Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $708,504.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60.

IOT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 789,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

