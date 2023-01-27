Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,643 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,545.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.41. 1,145,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

