Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 368,348 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1,251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 176,146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RLY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,515. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

