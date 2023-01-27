Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 1,243,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

