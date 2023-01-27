Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after buying an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

ABT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. 539,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

