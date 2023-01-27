Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 575,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,925. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

