Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,060 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $109.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.