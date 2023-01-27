Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Integrated Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS INTV remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,909,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,032. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
About Integrated Ventures
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Ventures (INTV)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.