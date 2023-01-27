Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INTV remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,909,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,032. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

