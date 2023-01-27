Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 94,291,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,710,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.