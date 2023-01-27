Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

INTC stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

