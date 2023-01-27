Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,584,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,605 shares in the company, valued at $135,497,022.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,548,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $1,512,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $83.40.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

