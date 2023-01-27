Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,236.17

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,236.17 ($15.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,335.50 ($16.53). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,315.50 ($16.29), with a volume of 618,318 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.95) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,212.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.68. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,218.86.

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Intermediate Capital Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($14.00) per share, with a total value of £90,480 ($112,021.79).

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.