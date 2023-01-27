International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $681.51

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 681.51 ($8.44) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.67). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 695 ($8.60), with a volume of 33,627 shares.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £284.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 703.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 681.58.

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.33%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

