International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 568,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

