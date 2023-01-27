International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $134.39. 7,889,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,373,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.