International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBM. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 4.5 %

IBM opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

