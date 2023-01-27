International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBM. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.73.
International Business Machines Trading Down 4.5 %
IBM opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of International Business Machines
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
