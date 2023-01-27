Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 151,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,060. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.44. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

