Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance
PDP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. 26,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $84.29.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
