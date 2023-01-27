Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.34. 12,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

