Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 230,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,081. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.