Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 230,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,081. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

