Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,307,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 151,060 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 216,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:VTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 8,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,853. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.