Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airbus (AIR)

Airbus (EPA: AIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2023 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($141.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2023 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($130.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2023 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($173.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2023 – Airbus was given a new €151.00 ($164.13) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2023 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($154.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/16/2023 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($130.43) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2023 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($141.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2023 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($173.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2023 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($154.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2023 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/3/2023 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/3/2023 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($168.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($168.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/13/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($184.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2022 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($143.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2022 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($141.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($184.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2022 – Airbus was given a new €152.00 ($165.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/30/2022 – Airbus was given a new €200.00 ($217.39) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

11/29/2022 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($144.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of AIR stock traded up €0.80 ($0.87) on Friday, reaching €120.94 ($131.46). 1,267,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €113.47 and a 200-day moving average of €105.79. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a one year high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

