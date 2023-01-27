Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 186 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

