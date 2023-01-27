Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 34,276 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 25,657 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.16.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,647,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHWY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. 7,829,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

