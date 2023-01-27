Invitoken (INVI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,638.61

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $57,638.61 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00007111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

