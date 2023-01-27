Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.32

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.32 and traded as high as $26.92. Ipsen shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($116.30) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($151.09) to €142.00 ($154.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.