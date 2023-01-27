Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

Shares of Ipsos stock remained flat at $65.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. Ipsos has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $65.26.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

