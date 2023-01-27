IPVERSE (IPV) Reaches One Day Volume of $590,549.72

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $590,549.72 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00398144 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.85 or 0.27946742 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590996 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

