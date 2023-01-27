iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Boosted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 12.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $36,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,281,000 after buying an additional 286,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 260,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

