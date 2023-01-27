iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $770,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $106.53. 4,779,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,488,721. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

