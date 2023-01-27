iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

